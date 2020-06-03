Counties collaborate on COVID isolation blueprint plan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the concerns with COVID-19 is what would happen if the virus got into a large contained population, such as an East Texas jail or prison.
Gregg and Smith County may have created a blueprint on how best to deal with situations like this in the future, by moving cases to a central isolated location.
Almost from the beginning of the COVID-19 scare, immediate concerns from law enforcement on ‘what if’ it hit an inmate population.
A plan was needed right away to face a new problem.
“This is something that’s never been done before, we’ve never had to deal with this. Early to mid-March, we began to put together a plan,” says Gregg County sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
Juggling rigid jail standards that had to be maintained, a collaboration was formed with Smith County.
The forty bed Marvin A. Smith Justice Center in Gregg County, was the centerpiece.
“We had a joint plan with Smith County, in an attempt to address the problem. The jail commission had to review the plan, the jail commission had to review our staffing. Depopulate Marvin A. Smith of regular inmates and make it a medical facility,” Cerliano says.
As concern grew over inmates testing positive, the facility became the perfect location to isolate them.
“At one time we were running with Gregg and Smith County, we were running around 15 positive inmates. A few weeks ago, got a positive from Nacogdoches County. The plan was more than just using Marvin A. Smith, the plan was new arrests, which means new arrests went to a 14-day quarantine. The actual COVID positive we could hold the way it was laid out was 4 females and 27 males. Early on we were pretty close to running out of PPE that we needed, but right now we have plenty of PPE, including masks,” the sheriff says.
But the plan is working.
“We’ve only had two that were hospitalized, the largest portion of them were asymptomatic. It continues to be a challenge every day,” Maxey says.
Cerliano says once the inmates are retested and screened and show to be COVID free, they will be moved back into jail population.
