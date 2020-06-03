City holds groundbreaking for addition to ‘new entertainment capital of East Texas’ in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Developers and city leaders in Lindale helped break ground Wednesday on an addition to what they call the “new entertainment capital of East Texas.”
Springhill Suites by Marriott held a groundbreaking for an upscale hotel that will be located adjacent to The Cannery in downtown Lindale. The four-story hotel will include 5,000 sq. ft. of meeting space and 89 rooms for guests.
“I think it’s something the city really needed and wanted,” said developer Tom Kirkland. “To hold significant meetings here, business-type meetings, as well as host some social events here at the property.”
The Cannery already combines retail, restaurants, and residences with live entertainment. The hotel will serve as on-site accommodations with access to the downtown area as part of the city’s revitalization effort.
