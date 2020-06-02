Whitehouse native Dylan Cantrell heading to Arizona Cardinals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dylan Cantrell will be reunited in Arizona with former college coach Kliff Kingsburry.
The Cardinals signed Cantrell on Monday and according to Cardinals staff writer Darren Urban it appears that Cantrell will be moved to the tight end position.
The Whitehouse native was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the chargers. He spent the majority of his time on the practice squad, not making his debut with the team until December 2018. He was released from the Chargers after the 2019 season.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.