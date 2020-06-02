WEBXTRA: Longview FD has new device to clean ambulances potentially exposed to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a new device that can sterilize an ambulance or even a room.
“Every time we transport a patient we do a basic decontamination of the ambulance. Wipe the stretcher down, wipe down the seat, the surfaces and stuff like that," May said. “But when we get that patient that we suspect has the COVID-19, or maybe they have been diagnosed with it and we know for a fact it is, this is the next level of decontamination that goes on.”
