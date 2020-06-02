WATCH: Tyler police spokesman discusses George Floyd situation, says TPD welcomes peaceful protests

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During his interview on East Texas Now Tuesday, a Tyler Police Department spokesman discussed the in-custody death of George Floyd and measures like de-escalation and cultural diversity training that TPD’s leadership is implementing to prevent a similar incident from occurring here.
Andy Erbaugh, the public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, spoke to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons Tuesday morning. Erbaugh discussed things like the cultural diversity and de-escalation training that has been implemented and will continue to be provided by TPD’s leadership. At one point, Erbaugh said that the Tyler PD welcomes peaceful protests in the city.
The protests and criminal acts that have been occurring all across the United States were sparked by the death of Texas native George Floyd, who died while he was in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Peaceful protests have occurred in Tyler the last several nights.
A now-viral video shows Minneapolis PD Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes. During that time, Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and begged for help.
Since then, Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to the Associated Press.
