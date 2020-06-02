U.S. flag stolen from Texas Panhandle War Memorial over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United States flag was stolen from the Texas Panhandle War Memorial between Sunday and Monday morning.
The flag was located in the center of the Memorial grounds surrounded by granite monoliths etched with the names of Texas Panhandle residents who gave their lives for our freedom.
The War Memorial staff says this desecration of our country’s flag surrounded by heroes is unconscionable.
Sometime between late Sunday afternoon, May 31, and Monday morning, June 1 the rope was cut on the Memorial’s 35 foot tall flagpole. The flag was stolen, and the rope was pulled down from the flagpole.
The rope was later found in a trash can on the Memorial property, but War Memorial staff says it is damaged beyond further use.
They also say a bucket lift truck will have to be used to reinstall new rope and a flag.
If you have any knowledge about this theft and vandalism, you should contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
