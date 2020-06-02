Wreck with injuries at Eastman and Hollybrook in Longview has been cleared

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The intersection is now clear for traffic.
Previous:
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Eastman Road and Hollybrook Tuesday morning.
Witnesses tell reporter Jamey Boyum that a truck pulling a trailer eastbound on Hollybrook pulled into the intersection, and was t-boned by a Ford Mustang traveling along Eastman Road. Police are at the scene, as well as EMS.
Two people, one from each vehicle, were taken to the hospital. A jaws of life tool was brought in to remove the top of one vehicle to get the driver out.
Traffic will remain congested for some time, so drivers should avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.