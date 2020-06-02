Smith Co. central jail has no COVID-19 positive results yet, after testing; north jail has 45

The Smith County North Jail has received 14 positive results back from ti's COVID-19 testing, so far. (Source: KLTV)
By Alex Leroux | June 2, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 1:52 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After testing all inmates and employees at both the central and north jail, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve gotten all but 11 tests from the central jail back.

They’ve had a total of 45 positive results out of the north jail; both inmates and employees have tested positive.

They have received no positive results back from the central jail, yet.

Testing at the jails began on May 18 and results started returning on May 25.

