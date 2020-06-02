Rusk man accused of driving drunk in 2018 fatal crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man has been booked into the Smith County Jail in connection with what DPS states was a 2018 drunk-driving wreck which resulted in the death of a Tyler man.
Caleb Michael Marsh, 22, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. He was arrested Monday and is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Court records show Marsh was indicted on the charge in April.
Marsh was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram on Dec. 28, 2018. The report states he was going westbound on State Highway 64, about seven miles east of Tyler, on the wrong side of the road and struck a 2006 Ford Focus which was going eastbound.
David D. Nelson, 43, of Tyler, died at the scene. Marsh was seriously injured.
A DPS report states Marsh’s blood was tested and he had a .129 blood-alcohol level.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.