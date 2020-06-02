Police: Livingston ISD employee arrested after child porn found on his home computer

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Livingston police officers arrested a 61-year-old LISD employee Monday after a search of his home computer allegedly turned up child pornography.
Brian Edward Spivey, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a third-degree possession of child pornography charge. His bond amount has been set at $250,000.
Jennifer Birdwell, the school district’s director of communications, said that Spivey was a teacher at the high school. A statement issued by Livingston ISD said that Spivey resigned on May 29.
“Despite the employee’s bad acts, we know of no LISD students who were ever at risk at this time,” Dr. Brent Hawkins, Livingston ISD’s superintendent, said in the statement. “I am proud of our police department and administration for protecting students and high standards of conduct.”
According to a press release, Livingston ISD officials notified the Livingston Police Department on May 28 that Spivey, an employee of the school district, had conducted inappropriate on-line searches on an LISD computer.
During the investigation Livingston police officers discovered that Spivey had logged into on-line chat rooms where he sent several messages that contained inappropriate content, the press release stated.
“As the investigation continued Officers collected Spivey’s personal home computer along with his assigned computer from Livingston ISD,’ the press release stated. “Both computers were then transported to Montgomery County Human Trafficking/ICAC Division for a forensic examination.”
The examination of Spivey’s home computer turned up child pornography, the press release stated.
Livingston police officers arrested Spivey at his home without incident.
“The district commends our local law enforcement agency, Livingston Police Department, as well as the district staff that discovered and investigated the matter,” the statement said.
