National Guard in ETX to distribute produce

PANOLA COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - The National Guard will be in East Texas Wednesday, June 3, to lend a hand to those in need during this coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning at 9 a.m., working alongside Mission Carthage, a Christian non-profit, the National Guard will distribute produce. The produce is free and available to everyone.
“Being in Panola County, there’s not a lot of resources like there is when you’re in larger cities,” said Jennifer Randall, the executive director of Mission Carthage. “We all know how good fresh food is and how good it is for us and our families.”
Randall said because of COVID-19′s effects on the community, Mission Carthage hasn’t hosted a produce drop in two months.
“We’ve been doing this for 14 years...this is the only time in 14 years that we haven’t done it,” she added. “I’m looking forward to the families getting what they need, seeing the community be able to get this produce.”
Produce will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Randall said the community will be available to stay in their cars, as Guardsmen will place the produces in vehicles.
“There’s no paperwork or anything like that, I’m just excited people will get to eat some fresh produce,” she said.
The produce is coming from the East Texas Food Bank.
