Nacogdoches native, Texas DB makes plea for unity on twitter

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Josh Thompson is not a vocal person but the death of Gergor Floyd has the University of Texas football player sharing his thoughts on twitter.
“We go through this on a daily basis and we are tire of being tired,” Thompson said in a video posted Monday night. " This shouldn’t be a consistent thing of what’s going on. Yes people are acting out of character because they are tired but I ask that we all come together as one because at the end of the day strength comes in numbers."
Protest have erupted all over the country following the death of Geroge Floyd in Minnasotta by a former police officer. On Monday an independent autopsy claimed Floyd died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” when his neck and back were compressed by Minneapolis police officers during his arrest.
“Everyone think if that was one of your family members or one of your loved ones going through that and you are sitting there watching videos,” Thompson said. “How would you feel? I know I would be angry.”
Thompson was an All-America, all-state and two-time all-district honoree when he graduated from Nacogdoches High School before heading off to the University of Texas. He played in the Longhorns first four games of 2019 before ending his season early due to injury.
“Now is the time for me to come out and say something,” Thompson said. “I am tired of what is going on and my voice needs to be heard. Just like your’s. Everyone’s voice can make an impact in what’s going on in today’s time. Retweets and reposts can only go so far. What I ask yall to do is think and really give your feelings on what’s really happening by your actions. Rather it be protesting or showing knowledge to the youth because they are going to be a generation that comes behind us and right now we need to make a change and be the change.”
In the first 18 hours, Thompson’s post had been viewed 40,000 times.
