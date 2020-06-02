EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with the chance for a few showers and thundershowers to pop up this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with light southeast winds. Tomorrow looks much the same with partly to mostly cloudy skies and another chance for a few afternoon showers and thundershowers. By the end of the week, chances for rain are dwindling away and temperatures are warming up. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon and the mid 90s this weekend. Slight chances for rain return Sunday and increase into Monday, but these chances are very dependent on what happens in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, Tropical Depression #3 is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today. If this storm drifts toward the Texas coast, rain chances will increase for early next week.