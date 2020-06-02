East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be in the forecast for this afternoon/evening and tomorrow’s afternoon/evening. Mostly sunny skies are then expected from Thursday through Saturday. A few more clouds on Sunday and even more on Monday as we watch the Gulf of Mexico and the progress of Tropical Storm Cristobal. At this time, we are anticipating some heavy rainfall and a few higher wind gusts in East Texas on Monday with a ‘possible landfall’ somewhere along the Western Louisiana Coast. Cristobal should move inland quickly when he does, so we are not anticipating days and days of rain and wind. All of this is speculation at this time. Landfall is not a given and could certainly change between now and when it occurs. Please take this with a grain of salt. It is, however, an educated ‘forecast’ at this time, but may change. It is still many days away. Please stay tuned for any/all changes. Temperatures over the next several days will warm into the lower and even the middle 90s before cooling down with more clouds and rain on Monday.