Firefighters working blaze at Ye Olde City Antique Mall in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday at approximately 8:15 a.m. multiple fire units responded to visible smoke and flames at Ye Olde City Antique Mall in downtown Tyler at 302 E. Locust St.
Tyler firefighters are currently on the scene working to gain control of the blaze.
There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Further details will be released when they become available. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area around the incident scene. Locust Street is closed.
