Community leaders, residents gather for prayer vigil in downtown Tyler

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Dozens of people gathered Tuesday for a prayer vigil in downtown Tyler.
Officials with Smith County, the City of Tyler and members of the community gathered at noon for the Prayer Vigil for Justice and Peace.
Officials in attendance included, Smith County Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Tyler Mayor Martin Heines.
“The black community is hurting," said Rubye Kendrick. "We’re tired, we’re tired. It’s so important that we take this energy and really, everybody stand together.”
Those in attendance could be seen bowing their heads for prayer. Some of them also held signs, like retired Methodist pastor Dr. Michael Dent, whose sign read, “do justice, love kindness, walk humbly with God.”
“I was encouraged," said Dent. "The voices, the prayers, the coming together of diverse people. A sense of unity and community in the face of diversity.”
Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith also addressed those in attendance.
