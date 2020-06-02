Carthage native discusses working with Stallone on ‘Rocky’ documentary

40 YEARS OF ROCKY: THE BIRTH OF A CLASSIC documentary will be released digitally in North America via Virgil Films on June 9. The film chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of a 1976 low budget movie that was written by an unknown actor, Sylvester Stallone, and when released, inspired audiences all around the world to go the distance. The international release of the film will be titled BECOMING ROCKY: THE BIRTH OF A CLASSIC, and will be available on June 9 via Branded Studios. The North American version will stream via on iTunes/AppleTV (PRE-ORDER HERE), Amazon (PRE-ORDER HERE ), Vimeo On Demand and Google Play. The international release will be available on iTunes/AppleTV and Amazon.