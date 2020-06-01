Woman pleads guilty in Cherokee County court to shooting dog on Facebook video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cherokee County woman has plead guilty to a charge of cruelty to animals.
According to a press release, Kimberly Diaz entered the plea Monday in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County.
According to the release, Diaz admitted to participating in the shooting of her dog, filming the suffering, and posting it on Facebook. A plea agreement was reached whereby she will serve 7 years unadjudicated probation.
The release said Diaz will be required to complete the regular conditions of probation as well as special rules required by law relating to animal cruelty cases. She will be required to relinquish custody of all animals, be prohibited from exercising control over an animal, and be required to complete an evaluation for psychological counseling.
The state was represented by Jonathan Richey. The defendant was represented by Chris Sbrusch. The Honorable Judge Chris Day presided.
