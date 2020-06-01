Smith County, Tyler officials holding prayer vigil Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County and Tyler officials will be holding a prayer vigil in the downtown Tyler square on Tuesday.
The “Prayer Vigil for Justice and Peace” is scheduled to take place at noon Tuesday.
Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, County Judge Nathaniel Moran, and City of Tyler Mayor Martin Heines will be in attendance and invites the public to join them.
For more information, you can contact Commissioner JoAnn Hampton at 903-590-4605.
