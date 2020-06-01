SFA unveils new family of sports logos

Bold lettering conveys the true Lumberjack strength throughout the logo family, and is on full display in SFA's new tertiary mark as well. The large letters "SFA" in a vibrant purple serve as the stand-in for an axe handle, as the double-bladed axe head comes through once more in the visual package. A purple star on the top half of the axe head serves as dual symbolism to the "Lone Star State" as well as serving as an ode to Nacogdoches on the primary mark, while a trio of grey-shaded pine trees stand proudly in the bottom half of the axe blade. The tertiary mark, much like the secondary mark, lends itself well to sport specific logos for each of SFA's 18 varsity sports teams. The color scheme throughout the logos maintains the SFA's traditional pattern of purple and white, all while finding a balance between lighter hues of decades past and the darker purples found more recently. The new color scheme, combined with the versatility of each mark to function as a black and white logo, allows for greater visual depth and variety to be applied by SFA.