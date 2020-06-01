Protest prayer rally held in Kilgore

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A protest rally was held in Kilgore, seeking a unified voice of peace and prayer.
About 50 people met in Kilgore's 'M-L-K' park, joined by several area pastors, to call for prayer and call for justice in the 'George Floyd' case.
Having seen the clashes between protesters and police across the country, this gathering was to pray for peace during the uproar.
“People internalize their feelings and it causes problems so for us to come together today, let everybody say whats on their minds, and the pastors come out , give us a word and a direction because that’s what people need is direction,” says Kilgore councilman Victor Boyd.
“We may say the wrong words but we know each others hearts , and that’s where the unity comes from,” says pastor Glen Young of Kilgore’s First Baptist church.
"When one of us hurts we all hurt. and so it should impact all of us to cry out unto God," says pastor Larry Washington of Post Oak Baptist church.
The rally finished with organizers asking all people to stay ‘as one peacefully’ in asking for justice in the case.
