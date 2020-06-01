East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Over the next few days, there will be a chance for a few showers and/or thundershowers during the afternoon/evening hours here in East Texas. This change from last weeks forecast is due to the upper level high pressure system weakening just a bit, allowing for more clouds and rain chances. The high is expected to strengthen later this week and the rain chances should end for several days. We will keep you posted on this. As we head into the middle part of the week, as rain chances diminish, temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s and stay there through at least the weekend. Lows will rise into the lower 70s and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Looks like spring is in the rear-view mirror. We continue to monitor the southern Gulf of Mexico watching Tropical Depression #3. May move into the central Gulf this weekend. We will watch it carefully and let you know where he is headed and if it will affect our weather in East Texas. If it becomes a tropical storm, likely sometime on Tuesday, it will be given the name “Cristobal”. The winds across East Texas should remain out of a southerly direction at less than 10 mph for most. Just a bit higher over our East Texas lakes. Enjoy!