National Guard helps conduct COVID-19 testing at Tyler nursing home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that all nursing home and residents and staff be tested for COVID-19, Reunion Plaza Senior Center in Tyler did so with the help of the National Guard.
Reunion Plaza Senior Center Administrator Richard McGuire tells KLTV all testing of residents and staff was completed Monday.
The results are expected to be back within about five days. McGuire said there have been “seven to 10 tests ordered by doctors at the facility and all of those have come back negative.”
