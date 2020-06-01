EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the 60s this morning and it will be another warm afternoon ahead. Expect a few more clouds in the forecast today, at times becoming mostly cloudy. A chance for rain will be in the forecast for the middle of the week. A few hit or miss showers and thundershowers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see the rain midweek. By the end of the week, more sunshine returns to the forecast with quickly warming temperatures into the lower 90s. The weekend brings some uncertainty as we watch the Gulf of Mexico for any tropical development. An area of disturbance in the Bay of Campeche could develop into a tropical system this week and drift northward toward the Gulf coast.