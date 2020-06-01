Mahomes urges unity amid protests over death of George Floyd

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II weighed in on the protests going on across the United States in the wake of George Floyd’s in-custody death in Minneapolis with a heartfelt tweet urging unity.
“All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal,” Mahomes said in a statement he posted on his Twitter page Monday afternoon. “I hope that our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted. We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters and become something better.”
In the tweet, the Super Bowl MVP said he is praying for the family and friends of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, and Ahmad Arbery.
“As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words,” Mahomes said.
He explained that because he had a black dad and a white mom, he has been blessed to be accepted for who is his entire life. He added that isn’t the case for everyone.
“The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country,” Mahomes said.
Mahomes ended his statement on a positive note. He urged people to be the world where his little sister and the generations to come will be able to grow up without experiencing these types of tragedies and “instead love each other unconditionally.”
Earlier this year, Mahomes, a Whitehouse native, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a close 34-31 victory over the San Francisco Forty-Niners in Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs finished the year with a 12-4 record.
