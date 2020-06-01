Let’s Talk Tyler to host virtual town hall meeting to discuss race relations with law enforcement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community leader Pamela Phoenix, a member of Tyler’s Planning and Zoning Commission, will host a virtual town hall meeting titled “Race Relations with Law Enforcement – the George Floyd Murder” on Thursday.
The event will be live-streamed on Let’s Talk Tyler’s Facebook page.
According to a press release, Phoenix will moderate the town hall-style discussion with city and county officials, local clergy, and business and community leaders. The focus will be on how the Tyler and Smith County communities can move forward in the wake of the national protests over George Floyd’s in-custody death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who has since been arrested and charged with murder.
“People are angry and frustrated and need reassurance that this won’t happen here,” Phoenix said in the press release. “It’s time for us to come together to obtain knowledge and develop workable strategies to address and resolve racial disparities and tensions together.”
The panelists include:
- Tyler Mayor Martin Heines
- Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler
- Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam
- Smith County Pre-trial Release Director Gary Pinkerton
- Family of Faith Christian Church Senior Pastor Dr. Gregory Littlefield
- St. Louis Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr.
- St. Mary Baptist Church Pastor & Smith County DA Investigator Rev. Ralph Caraway Jr.
- Tyler NAACP branch President Cedric Granberry
- Black Nurses Rock President Lisa Williams
- Scott Rental Properties Business owner Randolph Scott
- Tyler Together Race Relations Forum President Jeff Williams
The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions of the panel in advance via the Facebook page or at the event, the press release stated.
“Let’s Talk Tyler (“LTT”) is a collaborative effort to unite North Tyler, Northwest Tyler, and Northeast Tyler communities and to encourage growth and develop real solutions for our neighborhood issues,” the press release stated.
