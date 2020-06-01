‘I can’t breathe': Peaceful protestors march through downtown Tyler

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - With their signs held high and their chants echoing through downtown, a group of peaceful protestors marched through portions of Tyler on Monday evening.
Their first march began on the downtown square and traveled down sidewalks lining South Broadway Avenue to Houston Street. Those in attendance ended up marching a similar route several times, even after the sun went down.
Officers with the Tyler Police Department temporarily blocked traffic along Front Street and South Broadway Avenue to allow the demonstrators to safely cross the road.
Some of the protestor’s signs read things like, “I can’t breathe.” The same words said repeatedly by George Floyd in a now-viral video showing a Minneapolis police officer forcing his knee of Floyd’s neck.
UT Tyler student Kierra Green was the organizer of Monday evening’s protest.
Green was born and raised in Longview. She’s currently pursuing a degree in political science with a minor in pre-law. She said she started off as a nursing major but decided to change directions after seeing several incidents of police brutality against black people.
“Many people are wondering why people in Tyler are having these different protests,” Green said. “They say we haven’t really been directly affected. It’s not an individual incident. Ultimately, we just want to set the standard for this community."
