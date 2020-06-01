‘I can’t breathe': Peaceful protestors march through downtown Tyler

Protestors hold signs at the corner of Erwin Street and Broadway Avenue in downtown Tyler on Monday, June 1. (Source: Blake Holland KLTV)
By Blake Holland | June 1, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 10:51 PM

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - With their signs held high and their chants echoing through downtown, a group of peaceful protestors marched through portions of Tyler on Monday evening.

VIDEO: This is a look at downtown Tyler this evening as protesters marched down South Broadway Avenue.

Their first march began on the downtown square and traveled down sidewalks lining South Broadway Avenue to Houston Street. Those in attendance ended up marching a similar route several times, even after the sun went down.

Officers with the Tyler Police Department temporarily blocked traffic along Front Street and South Broadway Avenue to allow the demonstrators to safely cross the road.

Some of the protestor’s signs read things like, “I can’t breathe.” The same words said repeatedly by George Floyd in a now-viral video showing a Minneapolis police officer forcing his knee of Floyd’s neck.

UT Tyler student Kierra Green was the organizer of Monday evening’s protest.

“We tried kneeling and that didn’t work. What will it take for you to hear us?”
Kierra Green, protest organizer

Green was born and raised in Longview. She’s currently pursuing a degree in political science with a minor in pre-law. She said she started off as a nursing major but decided to change directions after seeing several incidents of police brutality against black people.

Kierra Green stands with her fist in the air while wearing a shirt honoring George Floyd.
Kierra Green stands with her fist in the air while wearing a shirt honoring George Floyd. (Source: Blake Holland/KLTV)

“Many people are wondering why people in Tyler are having these different protests,” Green said. “They say we haven’t really been directly affected. It’s not an individual incident. Ultimately, we just want to set the standard for this community."

