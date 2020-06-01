Group marches on downtown Tyler square for second night

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 1, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 12:22 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For a second night, a group marched on the downtown Tyler square in memory of George Floyd, a native of Texas who died in police custody earlier this week in Minneapolis.

A small group of demonstrators gathered Sunday evening in the plaza. Participants gave speeches calling for racial justice, recited scripture, and chanted as they marched through downtown.

“And I believe that we as a people need to come together, stop all the violence, stop all the hate and actually do something about it," said one demonstrator who asked to be called KT.

"We need to join forces and stop all the negativity and get it out of here.”

A day earlier, more than 100 people participated in a separate peaceful demonstration in downtown Tyler.

