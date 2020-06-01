Gov. Abbott to address protest violence Tuesday

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) -Gov. Greg Abbott will host a press conference on the state’s response to continued protest violence on Tuesday, June 2nd at 1:00 p.m. at Dallas City Hall.
The Governor will be joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Colonel Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard Major General Tracy Norris, Dallas Police Department Chief Reneé Hall, and Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus.
