Downtown Tyler protest organizer: ‘We can be the change we want to see’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A third night of peaceful protesting is expected in downtown Tyler on Monday evening. UT Tyler student Kierra Green is one of the protest organizers.
“Many people are wondering why people in Tyler are having these different protests,” Green said. “Saying that we haven’t really been directly affected. It’s not an individual incident. Ultimately, we just want to set the standard for this community that we don’t want that to come here.”
Green said the plan for Monday night’s protest is to march from the downtown Tyler square to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The protest is set to begin at 7 p.m.
A group of student demonstrators also gathered on the downtown square Monday afternoon.
“We tried kneeling and that didn’t work,” Green said. “What will it take for you to hear us?”
Green was born and raised in Longview. She’s currently pursuing a degree in political science with a minor in pre-law. She said she started off as a nursing major, but decided to change directions after seeing several incidents of police brutality against black people.
“We can be the change we want to see as long as we initiate that change,” Green said.
