Titus County now 1 of 5 Texas counties with more than 1% capita case count

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With Sunday’s COVID-19 update, Titus County is now one of only five of Texas’ 254 counties that have a coronavirus total that is more than 1 percent of their total population, according to County Judge Brian Lee.
Lee said Titus County’s total case count is at 1.35 percent of its total population.
According to a post on Lee’s Facebook page, Titus County now has 495 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The recent spikes in the county’s COVID-19 total largely stem from testing done at Titus County’s Pilgrim’s Pride plant and at a mobile testing site that was set up at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center on May 9.
“The good news is our hospital has only had a small number of COVID-19 patients, and we are currently reporting 50 recoveries so far,” Lee said in his post. “Sadly, we have lost three to the virus.”
In his post, Lee said he doesn’t understand why there isn’t larger support in the county for “masking, social distancing, and general respect for our fellow citizens.” He added that the leadership/management of schools, churches, retail business, and restaurants continue to struggle daily and wonder what to do while they are waiting for a downturn in the number of COVID-19 cases.
“Let’s get this virus knocked out, so we can stop living in uncertainty,” Lee said. “The vast majority of it’s clearly do not fear this virus, but we are the ones that need to help calm those that do."
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.