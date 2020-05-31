Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Overnight tonight we are expected to cool to the mid 60s with partly clear skies. Tomorrow morning, we will wake up to partly to mostly sunny skies. By the afternoon we will warm to the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar days with partly sunny skies, upper 80s, and a low chance for rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will start to reach the low 90s by Thursday. The extra cloud cover will move out by the end of the work week and start of the weekend with 90s sticking around.