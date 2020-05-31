Lubbock dog parade brings smiles to residents in nursing, rehabilitation facilities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday morning, volunteers and employees from Kindred Home Health and Kindred Hospice spread some cheer by holding a dog parade.
The group visited residents at three different facilities in Lubbock. Volunteers held signs, provided music, and some of the dogs were dressed up. Members of the group said they wanted to provide a little cheer for residents in these facilities.
“We know a lot of our friends are in buildings that are on lockdown right now, that we can’t go visit and a lot of family members can’t go visit. So, we’re bringing a little bit of cheer and hope to them with children and pets and music," said Katherine Mclamore, Manager of Volunteer Services & We Honor Veterans Liaison.
Amy Pope, Shelley Pendergrast, and Mclamore all work at Kindred Home Health and Kindred Hospice. They said this is their third dog parade. They’ve visited nine facilities so far.
"We just love going and putting smiles on people’s faces,” Mclamore said.
Some of the dogs in the parade work with Kindred and other organizations around town. These four-legged volunteers and their handlers jumped at the chance to spread a little joy.
When asked to do the dog parade, Marilyn Fish and her dog, Addie, wanted to help.
“I was in. There was no doubt. She (Addie) really misses going to visit people and she can’t understand why we can’t go in,” Fish said. “But when they said that we were going to start having dog parades, it was just no question. We were going to do this."
The group visits three facilities every other Friday morning.
“I didn’t know that it was gonna be as emotional as it was gonna be,” said volunteer, Bonnie Brooks, with her dog, Jesse Jett. “As I picked him up and held him up to the windows, a lot of the people, you could see the thrill in their eyes. They started to cry. That really touched me emotionally, too. It made me cry because I just realized how much it meant to them.”
If you want more information on the Kindred Dog Parade you can call Kindred Hospice at (806) 748-1041 or Kindred Home Health at (806) 784-3838.
