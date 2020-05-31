DPS: Eustace man died after 2-vehicle crash on FM 1861, involving car, UTV

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Eustace man died at a Tyler hospital Saturday after the UTV he was driving on FM 1861 in Van Zandt County was involved in a two-vehicle wreck.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 11:42 a.m. Saturday. It occurred about four miles northeast of Eustace in Van Zandt County.
The preliminary crash report shows that Christina Shawn Zark, 51, of Eustace, was driving a 1999 Mazda B Series east on FM 1861. She came behind a 2008 Kawasaki Mule driven by Charles Russell Easley, 73, also of Eustace.
“In a passing zone, Zark traveled into the westbound lane to pass the Kawasaki nearing the intersection of VZ CR-2908,” the press release stated. “Easley then attempted to turn left onto VZ CR-2908.”
The two vehicles then collided, causing the Kawasaki to veer back toward the center stripe, enter a side skid, and roll over onto its left side. Easley, who was unrestrained, was partially ejected from the utility task vehicle (UTV), the press release stated.
Easley was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler, where he later died.
Zark was treated and released at the scene, the press release stated.
The wreck is still under investigation.
