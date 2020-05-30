WEBXTRA: Whitehouse Sports Association collecting donations of baseball, softball equipment

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Sports Association is collecting sports equipment donations through the Whitehouse REC for their baseball and softball players for their upcoming summer season.
According to Governor Abbott’s Open Texas plan, the state is recommending players to not share equipment because of COVID-19.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains the kinds of equipment the association is looking for and how you can donate. We’ll have more on this later today.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.