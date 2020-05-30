Protesters communicate clear message with signs, chanting on downtown Tyler square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the sun set over Tyler, a group numbering over 100 people gathered on the square downtown for a peaceful protest.
Tyler Mayor Martin Heines was present to “listen and absorb” what the individuals had to say. There was no police presence evident on the square.
The group was made up of a majority of young people, though there were older protesters accompanying them. Many were carrying signs saying #Icantbreathe and Justice For George among other expressions of frustration over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Protesters chanted “I can’t breathe” as well as “Justice for George Floyd” as they marched around the square.
