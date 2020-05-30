Good samaritan rescues man from early morning house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A good samaritan stepped in and helped save an East Texas man from a burning house.
Fire crews were called out shortly before 12:30 a.m. to put out a house fire at the 1700 block of Circle Drive in Tyler.
Before firefighters could get to the house, Larry Wheeler was with his friends next door for a get together when a woman outside the home told Wheeler her husband was still inside.
As the home started to fill with smoke, Wheeler ran in and pulled the man to safety.
“I looked in every bedroom and didn’t see nobody. I came back out and I came around the corner and Jimmy was laying on his side and he was on fire. I grabbed him and tried pulling him three or four times. I’m like I’m not going to be able to get him. That last pull was like something came over me and I drug him all the way out of the house like a rag doll,” explains Wheeler.
Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and upgraded the blaze to a two-alarm fire.
“I know I’m not a firefighter and I’m sure everybody would tell me not to do that, but I mean human nature you want to save somebody you’ve got to do it. Thank God I did what I did because I don’t know what his outcome would’ve been," adds Wheeler.
Fire officials say two people were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.