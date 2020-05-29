WEBXTRA: Longview police on scene where car struck power pole, flipped upside down

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department and the Longview police are on the scene of a wreck involving a car that hit a power pole Thursday morning in the 1200 block of South High Street.
The car flipped and end up on its roof with the power pole on top of it.
First responders are waiting on SWEPCO to shut down the power.
The driver tells KLTV’s Jamey Boyum she was driving south on High Street when she hit the curb and slammed into the pole. The driver was able to get out of the car.
