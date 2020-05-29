WEBXTRA: Longview announces Fourth of July fireworks back on

A generous anonymous donor has agreed to support the best-in-East Texas fireworks portion of the City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration after the City announced its cancellation on Thursday, May 28. The event will continue as a drive-in only fireworks show. Additional social distancing and hygiene precautions will be taken to help ensure community health and safety. The festival portion of the event, including the Live Main Stage, vendors, and carnival rides is still canceled.