WEBXTRA: East Texas Food Bank continues to see rise in need

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank continues to distribute emergency food boxes throughout East Texas.
On Friday, ETFB handed out food boxes at the Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez has more on the food distribution and a look at some data released by the food bank regarding the increased need for food assistance.
ETFB’s emergency food box distributions are set to continue through June 17. ETFB is expected to announce next week’s dates and locations later Friday or on Monday.l
Food insecurity data from ETFB:
- 2020 food insecurity rates for ETFB’s 26-county coverage area increased to 22 percent from 17 percent in 2018
- 2020 child food insecurity rates for ETFB’s 26-county coverage area increased to 35 percent from 25 percent in 2018
