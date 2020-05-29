TRAFFIC ALERT: South Broadway Avenue between 8th and 5th Street closed following crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported major traffic crash in Tyler.
According to Tyler police online records, the crash is located near the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and E. 8th St.
Units from Tyler police and Tyler fire are responding to the scene.
Tyler police said S. Broadway Ave. between 8th St. and 5th St. is closed to all north and southbound traffic at this time. Police said the crash has knocked down power lines which are in the roadway. Signal lights at 8th St. are also out.
Police ask people to avoid this area, no traffic will be allowed through until the power lines are removed
