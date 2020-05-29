Smith County sheriff: ‘Dangerous’ suspect arrested 5 days after fleeing traffic stop

On May 27, at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Longview PD Special Investigations and Apprehension Unit informed the Smith County Sheriff’s Office that they had a known location on Joel Gonzales’ whereabouts in Longview. A short time later, members of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and East Texas Anti-Gang Center converged on this location and Joel Gonzales attempted to flee on foot. After a very short chase, Gonzales was apprehended and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.