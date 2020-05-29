Sheriff’s Office: Search of Union Grove home results in arrest, seizure of drugs, guns, cash

From the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (New Release) - On May 28, 2020, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at 9955 Union Grove Rd. as the result of an ongoing investigation into the alleged sale of narcotics. The search resulted in the seizure of 42 grams of methamphetamine, 14 ounces of marijuana, 119 grams of Ecstasy, 17 firearms, and almost $3000.00 in cash.
So far, 3 of the firearms have been confirmed stolen by serial number. The circumstances of the other guns are being investigated.
A two-way portable police radio was also recovered with channels related to the Rusk County Area. A Follow-up investigation will be done to determine its proper owner. At this time, it is not confirmed as stolen.
Cory Neal Pittman, 26 years of age, of Union Grove, was arrested and booked into the Upshur County Jail on charges of:
- 2 counts of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (1st-degree felony)
- Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces (state jail felony)
- 3 counts of possession of stolen firearm (state jail felony)
Pittman is being held on bond totaling $140,000.00 dollars.