Sheriff’s Office: Search of Union Grove home results in arrest, seizure of drugs, guns, cash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (New Release) - On May 28, 2020, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at 9955 Union Grove Rd. as the result of an ongoing investigation into the alleged sale of narcotics. The search resulted in the seizure of 42 grams of methamphetamine, 14 ounces of marijuana, 119 grams of Ecstasy, 17 firearms, and almost $3000.00 in cash.