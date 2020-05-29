East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Very nice weather is expected over the next week here in East Texas. High Pressure is currently building over the central United States and will keep any rain from forming in our area through at least the middle part of next week. Maybe a few showers Thursday and Friday of next week, but those chances are very small at this time. Temperatures should slowly warm up over the forecast period starting with lows in the lower 60s this weekend, then warming into the lower 70 by late next week. High temperatures should be in the middle 80s through the weekend, climbing into the lower 90s Tuesday through Friday. Enjoy the weekend, East Texas.