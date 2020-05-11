Local news COVID coverage categories

Publisher: KLTV 7 News
Location
Tyler, Texas
Last reviewed
May 29, 2020, 11:23 a.m.
Overview:
The City of Tyler and Smith County are subject to the governor’s guidelines. Most businesses are allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.
Stay at home
Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the state’s stay-at-home order to expire at the end of April.
Closures
Texas gyms and and yoga studios were closed allowed to reopen on May 18 if they do not exceed 25 percent capacity. Showers and locker rooms at those facilities must remain closed.
Schools
Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said graduation ceremonies will be allowed if the school districts follow certain constraints.
How to help
Here is a list of opportunities to serve your neighbors in East Texas this week
How to get help
The East Texas Food Bank is providing food box distributions every Friday.