Local news COVID coverage categories

May 11, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 11:24 AM

Publisher: KLTV 7 News

Location

Tyler, Texas

Last reviewed

May 29, 2020, 11:23 a.m.

Overview:

The City of Tyler and Smith County are subject to the governor’s guidelines. Most businesses are allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.

Stay at home

Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the state’s stay-at-home order to expire at the end of April.

Closures

Texas gyms and and yoga studios were closed allowed to reopen on May 18 if they do not exceed 25 percent capacity. Showers and locker rooms at those facilities must remain closed.

Schools

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said graduation ceremonies will be allowed if the school districts follow certain constraints.

How to help

Here is a list of opportunities to serve your neighbors in East Texas this week

How to get help

The East Texas Food Bank is providing food box distributions every Friday.