Friday’s Weather: B-E-A-utiful!!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A beautiful day is ahead for Friday! Expect a few clouds this morning, then mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the north and northeast, which means lower humidity. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 80s. Sunny and warm this weekend. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s overnight and reach the mid 80s during the afternoons. Humidity and temperatures will be increasing next week, but the quiet weather continues. Expect afternoon highs to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s by the middle of next week, but skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy almost all week long.