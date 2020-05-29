Former Smith County jailer accused of sandwiching contraband connected to 9-member smuggling ring

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County jailer who was caught allegedly trafficking contraband into the jail back in March has been named as a member of a nine-member smuggling ring.
Lance Watson, Jose Medrano-Clarke, Angel Torres, Joshua Bates, Alex Arnold, James Brunelle and Tommy Allen are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Cody Wallace and Cayman Marshall are charged with possession of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Smith said in March after searching through the cells of inmates, deputies found a cellphone, what is believed to be a drug ledger, a controlled substance and security tools. Investigators say they then searched Watson.
“In his lunch kit we found more contraband secreted between the buns of sandwiches,” said Smith.
Watson is now being held on a $250,000 bond.
