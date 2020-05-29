East Texas Ag News: Hay trades remain steady in most regions of Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas.
Trades are mostly steady in all regions, according to the Texas A&M Agrilife extension service.
It’s been a mixed season for producers. Results have been heavily dependent on mother nature and timing.
One agrilife extension forage specialist says conditions in central and east Texas have been good. Most producers in this area have made their first cutting to clear off cool season grasses for warm season forages.
However, the rain has caught many producers working between storms to try and get hay put up right.
It’s also been an off-season, with slow hay growth due to cooler night temperatures. As a result, the hay volume has been lighter than normal for the majority of the state.
