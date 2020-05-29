Driver taken to hospital after 18-wheeler jack-knifes on I-20 in Longview

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - A man was taken to a Longview hospital after the 18-wheeler he was driving jack-knifed as he was exiting Interstate 20 and hit a tree.
Brandon Thornton, the public information officer for the Longview Police Department, said the wreck occurred at about 1:15 p.m. The driver of the 18-wheeler exited onto North Access Road near Eastham Road and veered too far to the left. The truck went up an embankment, jack-knifed, and hit a tree.
The truck driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The jack-knifed 18-wheeler has been cleared from North Access Road, Thornton said.
