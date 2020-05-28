WEBXTRA: Current Robert E. Lee band director, former student reflect on old band hall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler began tearing down their old band hall as part Tyler ISD’s 2017 bond to renovate both the Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools.
The new renovations that will be replacing the band hall include a baseball/softball field, a soccer field, and eight new tennis courts. Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Public Information Officer says the project will be completed by August 2021.
KLTV’s Dante Nunez explains what the current band director and a former R.E.L student have to say about their experiences with the band hall.
